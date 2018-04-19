Search
The Husqvarna ‘AutoMower’: It’s like a Roomba for your grass!

Verne Hill

Spring and summer bring a host of sensual treats – fragrant flowers, warm sunshine, the cheering sounds of bees buzzing and… mowers whining away. But if lawn mowing is something you’d rather not hear, and certainly not do, then investing in a robotic mower could be just the thing.

Based on research by Husqvarna, which produces the Automower, here are the answers to your most frequently asked questions.

How is Automower powered?

Robotic mowers use rechargeable, lithium-ion batteries. Depending on the model, charging a Husqvarna Automower takes from 50-60 minutes and gives up to 270 minutes of run time, which can cover an area of 5,000sq m. When the battery runs low, the mower simply meanders back to power up at its charging station.

Along with peace and quiet – most models only emit around 58-75 decibels – robotic mowers offer many advantages. Being fully automatic, they’re a boon for less mobile or elderly gardeners. They are also compact, easy to store and, being emission-free, they’re even good for the planet.

How do they know where to go?

Robotic mowers are kept from roaming off and cutting the neighbor’s yard by a continuous, electronic loop boundary wire that is hidden around the lawn’s edges. You can install the system yourself: it takes between two and five hours, depending on the complexity and size of your lawn.  Automower’s sensors detect and work round any holes or obstacles, such as fallen fruit, and will also handle any slopes – some models handle inclines of up to 24 degrees.

What about the weather?

Unlike its owner, the Husqvarna Automower will happily mow in wet weather. They’ll also work in the dark and, being among the quietest of the robotic mowers, can mow at night without disturbing neighbours.

Aren’t they easy to steal?

There are a number of nifty ways in which the Automower is protected against theft: for a start, it’s pin-coded, with an alarm going off if the code isn’t entered when the mower is stopped or lifted. It also can’t be matched with any other charging station than its own; and, if reported stolen, a model is red-listed in Husqvarna’s worldwide service system.

Largely, it’s the savings in time and effort that Husqvarna Automower owners most seem to appreciate.

Keeping your lawn healthy can be a lot of hard work. Husqvarna Automower isn’t just a lawn mower, it’s a robot that does the work for you – unsupervised, round the clock.

To find out more about Husqvarna Automower, go to www.husqvarna.com/uk/roboticmowers

 

 

 

