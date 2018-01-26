Husband with Alzheimer’s asks his wife of 34 years to marry him

Michael and Linda Joyce have been married for 34 years, but Michael – who is battling Alzheimer’s – had forgotten.

So, when Michael woke Linda up in the middle of the night about a month ago and asked her to marry him, she responded, “Of course I will, darling.”

Linda reminded Michael ‘Oh, we’re already married…”

The next morning, she was shocked when Michael said, “So, when are we doing this (getting married)?

Linda decided it would be a good chance to re-new their wedding vows. So, Linda turned to her community website ‘Neighbourly’ and asked if anyone would be willing to help in the celebration.

Linda was inundated with offers, all free of charge!

On their wedding morning, Linda said she wasn’t sure Michael would remember, but he woke up and said, “Today’s the day!”

Michael and Linda from Frankton, New Zealand said their vows last Saturday afternoon at a lake near their home among a handful of friends.

The couple celebrated with hugs, kisses and cake…and memories that may, or not last forever.

Linda reflected with a smile, “There’s been a lot of sadness and a lot of frustration (on this journey with Michael). And despite all the fogginess, today has been pure joy.” https://goo.gl/dZPWcJ

Resource: Thanks to author Debbie Barr for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Thursday to share about her latest book “Grace for the Unexpected Journey” – A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers.

