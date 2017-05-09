Search
Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 7-13)
220px-Hurricane_Fran

Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 7-13)

Verne Hill May 09, 2017

Learn more about being ‘weather’ prepared  https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness

 

Today’s focus: ‘Stock SUPPLIES in case of a disaster’

-Have enough non-perishable food, water and medicines to last each person in your family for a minimum of ONE week.

-Buy a battery-powered radio (with NOAA weather and WBFJ programmed in)

-Flashlights and EXTRA batteries. Stock batteries that you need!!

-Solar powered USB charger for mobile phones and other electronics!!

Learn more about being ‘weather’ prepared: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness

 

Learning opportunity for grades 4, 5, and 6…

Teachers, catch a FREE 45-minute webinar on hurricanes this Wednesday morning (May 10) at 10:30am  

The webinar will cover hurricane hazards, forecasting, observing hurricanes with airplanes, and hurricane preparedness. Yes, even weather experts who fly into hurricanes will share.  Classroom questions will be collected in advance of the webinar and questions will also be answered during the webinar.

Click here for registration

 

 

Verne Hill

