Hundreds of lives changed through the Gospel in Minneapolis

Team members from the ministry Circuit Riders (a ministry of Y-WAM or ‘Youth With a Mission’) are in Minneapolis holding outdoor revival services.

The world has witnessed peaceful protests along with violent demonstrations for over two weeks following the death of George Floyd.

Now the streets of Minneapolis have become the site of an outpouring of God’s love and salvation, as hundreds of people have gathered to glorify God through worship, evangelism, and baptism.

Team members on the ground in Minneapolis saying that “There are too many testimonies to recount!! Thousands are hearing the Word with hundreds “responding to the Gospel of Jesus!!”

There are reports of, “Dozens and dozens of people healed, filled with hope, changed, and born again by the power of Jesus last weekend in Minneapolis!”

Even though hearts are still reeling from the injustice done to George Floyd, the Gospel of Jesus Christ is advancing as many are finding solace and salvation in a Heavenly Father who brings hope and healing.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/born-again-by-the-power-of-jesus-dozens-of-people-saved-healed-at-intersection-where-floyd-was-killed

Learn more about Circuit Riders: https://crmovement.com/about/