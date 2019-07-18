Hummus recall…

RECALL: Pita Pal Foods is recalling 87 types of hummus products over concerns about potential listeria contamination, according to the FDA. The recalled products were made between May 30 and June 25 before being distributed across the US.
Details and product info here…
https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/pita-pal-foods-lp-recalls-various-hummus-and-dips-due-possible-health-risk
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
