Huey Lewis: Hearing loss cancels latest tour?

Verne HillMay 15, 2018

The decision to cancel was a tough and necessary one made with the support of his doctors, who believe Lewis suffers from Meniere’s disease, an ailment that affects the inner ear, prompts vertigo and other disorienting symptoms.   “As I walk to the stage, it sounds like there is a jet engine going on,” he recalled. “I knew something was wrong…”

Lewis is focused on his recovery: “I can do everything but what I love to do the most, which is a drag. (BUT) I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/8454771/huey-lewis-hearing-loss-interview

Meniere’s disease https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/menieres-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20374910

 

Fact: Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults. It is estimated that approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 is living with hearing loss. Nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing. Hearing loss happens for different reasons. Read more on the News Blog

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-dealing-with-hearing-loss/article_193bd13b-699a-5963-9b00-e86801a74e3b.html

 

 

 

