HS Football: Some Varsity games moved to Thursday (Oct 7)

High School Football in the Piedmont Triad
Some area games are being moved up to TONIGHT (Thursday, Oct 7) due to ‘wet weather’ in the forecast on Friday. Source: Winston-Salem Journal
Thursday Night Games:
Ledford vs. Montgomery Central
Central Davidson at Asheboro
Trinity hosting Eastern Randolph
North Surry hosting West Wilkes
Dudley hosting NE Guilford
Friday Night Games include…
North Davidson vs. Oak Grove
Reagan vs. West Forsyth
Reynolds vs. Glenn
East Forsyth vs. Parkland
Davie County vs. Mount Tabor
Walkertown vs. North Forsyth
Lexington vs. West Davidson
Thomasville vs. South Davidson
Starmount vs. Elkin
North Stokes vs. Mount Airy
Salisbury vs. East Davidson
