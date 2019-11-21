HPU Poll: Less than half to go Black Friday Shopping

A recent High Point University Poll finding that most us will be ‘sleeping in’ the day after Thanksgiving.
Only 38% of North Carolinians plan to shop on Black Friday.
– Also, a third of us are ‘more likely’ to give to charities during the holidays. Read more…
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hpu-poll-more-north-carolinians-will-shop-on-black-friday/
