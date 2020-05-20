Search
Verne HillMay 20, 2020Comments Off on Are houses of worship allowed to hold services in Phase 2? 

The mass gathering limit and other requirements of Executive Order No. 141 (Phase 2 starting May 22, 2020) DO NOT apply to worship, religious, and spiritual gatherings, funeral ceremonies, wedding ceremonies, and other activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights.
Individuals are encouraged to follow the Three Ws to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19. 
Are weddings and funerals allowed to be held in Phase 2?
Yes. Even though there is no mass gathering cap on the people who may attend a wedding or funeral ceremony, receptions or visitations before or after weddings and funerals are subject to the mass gathering limit. Individuals are encouraged to follow the Three Ws to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.
Does this Executive Order mean that I can gather freely with individuals outside of my household? 
Under Safer At Home Phase 2, North Carolinians can hold small get-togethers that do not have more than ten people indoors, or 25 people outdoors. Individuals are encouraged to follow the Three Ws to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.
Phase 2:  Safer-at-Home
Despite this progress, COVID-19 remains a highly contagious virus, and state officials continue to monitor key metrics. COVID-19 spreads from person to person easily, especially indoors or if people come in close contact (less than six feet apart) for more than ten minutes. If key indicators move in the wrong direction, restrictions may be put back into place.
What actions are recommended to protect North Carolinians from contracting COVID-19 when they are not at home?
North Carolinians are encouraged to limit non-essential travel and stay ‘SAFER-AT-HOME if they are sick.
People can protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19 remembering the Three Ws:
 • Wear a cloth face covering;
• Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer;
Wait six feet apart from other people to keep your distance.
Verne Hill

