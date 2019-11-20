Hotel offers therapy llamas for guests during the Holidays?

Yes. A Portland hotel is providing Christmas themed therapy llamas for guests. Reason: To help reduce stress!
Kimpton Hotel in Portland has partnered with the non-profit Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas. Their motivation…
“Everyone’s got an option to go see Santa, or an option to go see a Christmas tree, but an option to go see a llama is pretty cool…” (and stress reducing)!
https://www.bendbulletin.com/localstate/7576406-151/stressed-out-try-a-therapy-llama
Holiday Cooking TIP: Line all slow cookers (with a clear plastic COOKING BAG) before you start adding any ingredients to them. Crock Pot liners…do they really work?
https://www.buzzfeed.com/nataliebrown/clever-ways-to-make-cleaning-up-from-thanksgivi?fbclid=IwAR1nD8shbWl5cBFuCQLCmcrTUjcmmG91r0gmySEvu3LqgTyPR7Z6LS_GsAI
