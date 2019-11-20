Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Hotel offers therapy llamas for guests during the Holidays?

Hotel offers therapy llamas for guests during the Holidays?

Verne HillNov 20, 2019Comments Off on Hotel offers therapy llamas for guests during the Holidays?

Like

Yes. A Portland hotel is providing Christmas themed therapy llamas for guests. Reason: To help reduce stress!

Kimpton Hotel in Portland has partnered with the non-profit Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas.     Their motivation…

“Everyone’s got an option to go see Santa, or an option to go see a Christmas tree, but an option to go see a llama is pretty cool…” (and stress reducing)!

https://www.bendbulletin.com/localstate/7576406-151/stressed-out-try-a-therapy-llama

 

Holiday Cooking TIP:  Line all slow cookers (with a clear plastic COOKING BAG) before you start adding any ingredients to them. Crock Pot liners…do they really work?

https://www.buzzfeed.com/nataliebrown/clever-ways-to-make-cleaning-up-from-thanksgivi?fbclid=IwAR1nD8shbWl5cBFuCQLCmcrTUjcmmG91r0gmySEvu3LqgTyPR7Z6LS_GsAI

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Minno: A new faith-based digital media company for kids, families

Verne HillNov 20, 2019

Holiday Tips in the Kitchen

Verne HillNov 20, 2019

Wednesday Word

Nov 20, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
20
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 20 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes