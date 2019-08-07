Search
Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10)

Verne HillAug 07, 2019

The “Hot-Dog Days” of summer continue?  Well, yes…

Triad Eco Adventures has organized a Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10) from 10am to 2pm.

Stops will include Kermit’s, Pulliam’s and P-B’s Takeout (all) in Winston-Salem as well as Doss’ Old-Fashioned grill in Kernersville. *Tickets are $39 a person.

(Plus you get a free T-shirt at each stop)

For details and tickets, visit www.triadecoadventures.com

(Tours begin at Triad Eco Adventures, 176 YWCA Way, Winston-Salem, 27127)

Verne Hill

Previous PostLocal singing auditions this Saturday (Aug 10)
