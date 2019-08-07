The “Hot-Dog Days” of summer continue? Well, yes…
Triad Eco Adventures has organized a Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10) from 10am to 2pm.
Stops will include Kermit’s, Pulliam’s and P-B’s Takeout (all) in Winston-Salem as well as Doss’ Old-Fashioned grill in Kernersville. *Tickets are $39 a person.
(Plus you get a free T-shirt at each stop)
For details and tickets, visit www.triadecoadventures.com
(Tours begin at Triad Eco Adventures, 176 YWCA Way, Winston-Salem, 27127)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tips to keep you safe in public places - August 7, 2019
- Local singing auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) - August 7, 2019
- Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10) - August 7, 2019