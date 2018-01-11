‘Hope and Love Foundation’ (SUN@5)

WBFJ Ministry of the Month
Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 14, 2018)
The Boulos family (Kamil and Joelle plus their 5 children) started their Hope And Love Foundation to Love, Serve and Inspire Hope in our Community, after their 8 year old daughter Rima was diagnosed with one of the rarest, most aggressive forms of childhood leukemia* in 2010. (*Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (A.L.L) with Philadelphia Chromosome)
MISSION: Help families in need by expanding support to every hospital in our area. The greatest asset that anyone with medical needs can have is a strong support system.
Details at www.hopeandlovefoundation.org
Listen to our Sunday @ 5 interview now: https://goo.gl/13ydPd
Extended interview with the Boulos Family https://goo.gl/zTDqcq
Ways to serve others through ‘Hope and Love Foundation’: Pray…Partner…Volunteer…Donate
Services available…
Prayer support and spiritual encouragement
Counseling and emotional support
Financial support
Love baskets
Meal donations from local restaurants
Family break room and snacks
Seasonal parties
Rima’s Story: Rima was diagnosed with cancer when she was 8 years old. She’s been through a lot including: Chemotherapy to radiation, to meningitis, to stroke, to a coma, to seizures….and many other complications along the way. Now she’s a beautiful healthy 16 year old, she’s a living miracle that we witness every day.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
