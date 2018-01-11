Search
Home Blog 'Hope and Love Foundation' (SUN@5)

‘Hope and Love Foundation’ (SUN@5)

Jan 11, 2018

WBFJ Ministry of the Month 

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 14, 2018)

The Boulos family (Kamil and Joelle plus their 5 children) started their Hope And Love Foundation to Love, Serve and Inspire Hope in our Community, after their 8 year old daughter Rima was diagnosed with one of the rarest, most aggressive forms of childhood leukemia* in 2010.    (*Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (A.L.L) with Philadelphia Chromosome)

 MISSION: Help families in need by expanding support to every hospital in our area.  The greatest asset that anyone with medical needs can have is a strong support system.

Details at www.hopeandlovefoundation.org

Listen to our Sunday @ 5 interview now:  https://goo.gl/13ydPd

Extended interview with the Boulos Family  https://goo.gl/zTDqcq

 

 Ways to serve others through ‘Hope and Love Foundation’: Pray…Partner…Volunteer…Donate

 Services available…

Prayer support and spiritual encouragement

Counseling and emotional support

Financial support

Love baskets

Meal donations from local restaurants

Family break room and snacks

Seasonal parties

Rima’s Story:  Rima was diagnosed with cancer when she was 8 years old. She’s been through a lot including: Chemotherapy to radiation, to meningitis, to stroke, to a coma, to seizures….and many other complications along the way. Now she’s a beautiful healthy 16 year old, she’s a living miracle that we witness every day.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostThursday News, JAN 11, 2018
