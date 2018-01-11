‘Hope and Love Foundation’ (SUN@5)

WBFJ Ministry of the Month

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 14, 2018)

The Boulos family (Kamil and Joelle plus their 5 children) started their Hope And Love Foundation to Love, Serve and Inspire Hope in our Community, after their 8 year old daughter Rima was diagnosed with one of the rarest, most aggressive forms of childhood leukemia* in 2010. (*Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (A.L.L) with Philadelphia Chromosome)

MISSION: Help families in need by expanding support to every hospital in our area. The greatest asset that anyone with medical needs can have is a strong support system.

Details at www.hopeandlovefoundation.org

Ways to serve others through ‘Hope and Love Foundation’: Pray…Partner…Volunteer…Donate

Services available…

Prayer support and spiritual encouragement

Counseling and emotional support

Financial support

Love baskets

Meal donations from local restaurants

Family break room and snacks

Seasonal parties

Rima’s Story: Rima was diagnosed with cancer when she was 8 years old. She’s been through a lot including: Chemotherapy to radiation, to meningitis, to stroke, to a coma, to seizures….and many other complications along the way. Now she’s a beautiful healthy 16 year old, she’s a living miracle that we witness every day.