‘Hope du Jour’ on Tuesday (May 2)

Over 135 participating restaurants in Forsyth County will give 10% of their sales on Tuesday (May 2) to help those in need right here in our community through Crisis Control Ministry.
*Check out the Hope du Jour restaurant finder https://goo.gl/ufpRRA
