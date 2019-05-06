Participating (Forsyth County) restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest provider of emergency assistance, helping neighbors in financial crisis with food, medication, or housing and utility payments.
Restaurant Finder: http://hopedujour.org/find-a-restaurant/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- U-Pick um: Find local strawberry farms… - May 6, 2019
- Hope du Jour: Plan to eat in, take out, and help out this Tuesday (May 7) - May 6, 2019
- Sharing Our Shoes: Donate now… - May 6, 2019