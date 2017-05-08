Honoring local law enforcement

Local happenings honoring and remembering fallen officers. Special events going on this week in conjunction with “Behind the Blue Line”…

“The Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Vigil” this evening (May 8) at 6pm

Location: Public Safety Center on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem

*The names of officers who lost their lives in 2016 in the line of duty will be read and candles placed in their memory. Public invited…

Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Tuesday morning (May 9) at 11am

Location: Center Grove Baptist Church (8750 Lasater Rd, Clemmons, NC)

“Behind the Blue Line” is committed to the emotional, physical, mental, political, and financial health of our Law Enforcement Officers and their families.

* You can show support for local law enforcement by way of…

cards, snacks, treats, posters. “Behind the Blue Line” https://goo.gl/FDRlye

National Law Enforcement Week May 15-19, 2017