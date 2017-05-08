Local happenings honoring and remembering fallen officers. Special events going on this week in conjunction with “Behind the Blue Line”…
“The Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Vigil” this evening (May 8) at 6pm
Location: Public Safety Center on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem
*The names of officers who lost their lives in 2016 in the line of duty will be read and candles placed in their memory. Public invited…
Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Tuesday morning (May 9) at 11am
Location: Center Grove Baptist Church (8750 Lasater Rd, Clemmons, NC)
“Behind the Blue Line” is committed to the emotional, physical, mental, political, and financial health of our Law Enforcement Officers and their families.
* You can show support for local law enforcement by way of…
cards, snacks, treats, posters. “Behind the Blue Line” https://goo.gl/FDRlye
National Law Enforcement Week May 15-19, 2017
The mission of Behind the Blue Line is to support the Winston-Salem Police Department Officers, their families, friends, and other loved
ones through the many journeys of life. We seek to shine a positive light on law enforcement officers and all that they do.
We are committed to the emotional, physical, mental, political, and financial health of our Law Enforcement Officers and their families. We strive for a better work environment and quality of life for the officers and the loved ones of the officers.
We are committed to supporting each other and teaching those around us about our commitment to our families and service to the community. http://www.behindtheblueline.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Honoring local law enforcement - May 8, 2017
- ‘Journey to Oz’ each Friday in June - May 8, 2017
- Monday News – May 08, 2017 - May 8, 2017