Honoring local law enforcement

Verne HillMay 08, 2017Comments Off on Honoring local law enforcement

Local happenings honoring and remembering fallen officers.  Special events going on this week in conjunction with “Behind the Blue Line”…

 

“The Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Vigil” this evening (May 8) at 6pm

Location: Public Safety Center on North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem

*The names of officers who lost their lives in 2016 in the line of duty will be read and candles placed in their memory.  Public invited…

 

Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Tuesday morning (May 9) at 11am

Location: Center Grove Baptist Church (8750 Lasater Rd, Clemmons, NC)

 

“Behind the Blue Line is committed to the emotional, physical, mental, political, and financial health of our Law Enforcement Officers and their families.

* You can show support for local law enforcement by way of…

        cards, snacks, treats, posters.       “Behind the Blue Line”  https://goo.gl/FDRlye

National Law Enforcement Week May 15-19, 2017

 

The mission of Behind the Blue Line is to support the Winston-Salem Police Department Officers, their families, friends, and other loved
ones through the many journeys of life. We seek to shine a positive light on law enforcement officers and all that they do.

We are committed to the emotional, physical, mental, political, and financial health of our Law Enforcement Officers and their families. We strive for a better work environment and quality of life for the officers and the loved ones of the officers.

We are committed to supporting each other and teaching those around us about our commitment to our families and service to the community.         http://www.behindtheblueline.org/

