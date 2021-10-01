Honoring fallen firefighters (OCT 3)

Flags will be flying at ‘half-staff’ this Sunday (Oct 3) in honor of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The US Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in 1992 to honor our fallen ‘fire heroes’ and assist their families and co-workers.
https://www.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/
