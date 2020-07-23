Homeschooling your child is an option

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina? NCHE is a great resource to get started in Home education.

FAQ: https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/

UPDATE: Because of the governor’s COVID-19 mandates, the 2020 Thrive! Homeschool Conference planned in downtown Winston-Salem has been cancelled. Next year’s state conference is May 27-29, 2021. https://www.nche.com/thrive/