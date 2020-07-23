*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina? NCHE is a great resource to get started in Home education.
FAQ: https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/
UPDATE: Because of the governor’s COVID-19 mandates, the 2020 Thrive! Homeschool Conference planned in downtown Winston-Salem has been cancelled. Next year’s state conference is May 27-29, 2021. https://www.nche.com/thrive/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- 24/7- Heroes don’t take a break - July 23, 2020
- Homeschooling your child is an option - July 23, 2020
- Study: Cinnamon helps control prediabetes - July 23, 2020