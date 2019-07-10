Homemade: No ice cream maker, no problem!

You can make Homemade Ice Cream in just minutes with no ice cream maker at all! This is a great summer activity for kids and a super yummy easy treat the whole family will love.

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup half and half

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 – gallon sized resealable plastic bags

2 cups ice cubes

1/2 cup (Rock) salt

Instructions

Pour cream, half and half, sugar, and vanilla extract into a gallon sized re-sealable plastic bag. Seal well. Squish it around to combine until sugar is dissolved.

Place ice cubes and salt into another gallon sized re-sealable plastic bag.

Place the bag with the ice cream mixture into the bag with the ice. Seal the larger bag.

Shake until mixture freezes, about 5 to 7 minutes (maybe longer).

Details: https://thestayathomechef.com/fast-homemade-ice-cream/