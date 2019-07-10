Homemade: No ice cream maker, no problem!

You can make Homemade Ice Cream in just minutes with no ice cream maker at all! This is a great summer activity for kids and a super yummy easy treat the whole family will love.
Ingredients
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup half and half
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 – gallon sized resealable plastic bags
2 cups ice cubes
1/2 cup (Rock) salt
Instructions
Pour cream, half and half, sugar, and vanilla extract into a gallon sized re-sealable plastic bag. Seal well. Squish it around to combine until sugar is dissolved.
Place ice cubes and salt into another gallon sized re-sealable plastic bag.
Place the bag with the ice cream mixture into the bag with the ice. Seal the larger bag.
Shake until mixture freezes, about 5 to 7 minutes (maybe longer).
Details: https://thestayathomechef.com/fast-homemade-ice-cream/
