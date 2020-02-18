Home Remedies that Really Work

Cherries for gout.

Honey to heal a wound.

Peppermint oil for headaches

Green tea for joint pain

Lemon juice for kidney stones

Duct tape for warts…

Your grandmother probably swore by these fixes, and now science is catching up with them. Researchers have produced hundreds of studies in the past five years about the effectiveness of (some) home remedies.

Remember that even natural cures can interact with medications. If you take pills regularly or have a chronic health condition, check with your doctor before trying these.

Check out the list of home remedies that are backed by science on the News Blog.

https://www.readersdigest.ca/health/healthy-living/old-time-home-remedies/