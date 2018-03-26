Holy Week Timeline: Monday

Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple…

On Monday morning, Jesus returned with his disciples to Jerusalem. Along the way, Jesus cursed a fig tree because it had failed to bear fruit. Some scholars believe this cursing of the fig tree represented God’s judgment on the spiritually dead religious leaders of Israel. Others believe the symbolism extended to all believers, demonstrating that genuine faith is more than just outward religiosity. True, living faith must bear spiritual fruit in a person’s life.

When Jesus arrived at the Temple he found the courts full of corrupt money changers. He began overturning their tables and clearing the Temple, saying, “The Scriptures declare, ‘My Temple will be a house of prayer,’ but you have turned it into a den of thieves.” (Luke 19:46)

On Monday evening Jesus stayed in Bethany again, probably in the home of his friends, Mary, Martha, and Lazarus.

Monday’s events are recorded in Matthew 21:12–22, Mark 11:15–19, Luke 19:45-48, and John 2:13-17.

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our WBFJ social media sites!

https://www.thoughtco.com/holy-week-timeline-700618

Tuesday (March 27)

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…

-Jesus Criticizes the Religious Leaders

-Jesus prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of the age (later called the ‘Olivet Discourse’)

Wednesday (March 28)

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover

Maundy Thursday (March 29) Passover / Betrayal

Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

Good Friday (March 30)

Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus the Christ

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning…

Saturday (March 31)

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial…

Sunday (April 01) Resurrection Sunday

THE most important event of our Christian faith. “He has risen indeed…”

From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday. Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our WBFJ social media sites!

https://www.thoughtco.com/holy-week-timeline-700618

http://www.jesus.org/death-and-resurrection/holy-week-and-passion/a-time-line-of-the-passion-week.html