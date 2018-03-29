Search
Holy Week Timeline: Maundy Thursday

Verne HillMar 29, 2018Comments Off on Holy Week Timeline: Maundy Thursday

Passover and Betrayal:  Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…

 “And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.”  Luke 22:19-20

*Thursday’s events are recorded in Matthew 26:17–75, Mark 14:12-72, Luke 22:7-62, and John 13:1-38.

https://www.thoughtco.com/holy-week-timeline-700618

 

Good Friday (March 30)

Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning…

*Friday’s events are recorded in Matthew 27:1-62, Mark 15:1-47, Luke 22:63-23:56, and John 18:28-19:37.

 

When they came to the place called The Skull, they crucified Him there, along with the criminals, one on His right and the other on His left. Then Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” And they divided up His garments by casting lots.  Luke 23:33-34

 

 

Saturday (March 31)

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial…

*Saturday’s events are recorded in Matthew 27:62-66, Mark 16:1, Luke 23:56, and John 19:40.

 

“For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And the ransom he paid was not mere gold or silver. He paid for you with the precious lifeblood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God.”

-1 Peter 1:18-19, NLT

 

 

Sunday (April 01)  Resurrection Sunday

THE most important event of our Christian faith. “He has risen indeed…”

*Sunday’s events are recorded in Matthew 28:1-13, Mark 16:1-14, Luke 24:1-49, and John 20:1-23.

 

“The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead…

So the women hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy, and ran to tell his disciples. Suddenly Jesus met them. “Greetings,” he said. They came to him, clasped his feet and worshiped him.  Then Jesus said to them, “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.”            Matthew 28: 5-7, 8-10

 

“Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Me.  Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,  and teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”     Matthew 28:18-20

 

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our WBFJ social media sites!

https://www.thoughtco.com/holy-week-timeline-700618

http://www.jesus.org/death-and-resurrection/holy-week-and-passion/a-time-line-of-the-passion-week.html

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostJobs: Making a positive first impression
