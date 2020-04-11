Holy Week Timeline: Burial

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial.

“For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And the ransom he paid was not mere gold or silver. He paid for you with the precious lifeblood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God.”

-1 Peter 1:18-19, NLT

*Saturday’s events are recorded in Matthew 27:62-66, Mark 16:1, Luke 23:56, and John 19:40.