Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline 2018

From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday.

Monday (March 26)

Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple

Tuesday (March 27)

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…

-Jesus Criticizes the Religious Leaders

-Jesus prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of the age (later called the ‘Olivet Discourse’)

Wednesday (March 28)

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover

Maundy Thursday (March 29) Passover / Betrayal

Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

Good Friday (March 30)

Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus the Christ

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning…

Saturday (March 31)

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial…

Sunday (April 01) Resurrection Sunday

THE most important event of our Christian faith. “He has risen indeed…”

