Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline 2018

Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline 2018

Verne HillMar 26, 2018Comments Off on Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline 2018

Like

From the Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem to the Last Supper to the Crucifixion to Resurrection Sunday.   Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week here:  https://www.thoughtco.com/holy-week-timeline-700618

 

Monday (March 26)

Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple

 

Tuesday (March 27)

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus…

-Jesus Criticizes the Religious Leaders

-Jesus prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of the age   (later called the ‘Olivet Discourse’)

 

Wednesday (March 28)

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover

 

Maundy Thursday (March 29)  Passover / Betrayal

Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus…

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.”  Luke 22:19-20

 

Good Friday (March 30)

Trial, Crucifixion and Burial of Jesus the Christ

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning…

 

Saturday (March 31)

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial…

 

Sunday (April 01)  Resurrection Sunday

THE most important event of our Christian faith. “He has risen indeed…”

 

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our WBFJ social media sites!

https://www.thoughtco.com/holy-week-timeline-700618

http://www.jesus.org/death-and-resurrection/holy-week-and-passion/a-time-line-of-the-passion-week.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHoly Week Timeline: Monday
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Holy Week Timeline: Monday

Verne HillMar 26, 2018

Faith-based films are performing well at the box office…

Verne HillMar 26, 2018

Monday News, March 26, 2018

Verne HillMar 26, 2018

Community Events

Mar
26
Mon
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 26 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Mar 26 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
Mar
27
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Mar 27 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Mar 27 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Mar 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes