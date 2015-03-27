Holy Week Daily Timeline – Celebrating Easter

Easter Holy Week Daily Timeline (2015)

Hit ‘NEXT’ to advance to additional days: http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline.htm

A Time Line of the Passion Week – jesus.org

www.jesus.org/death-and-resurrection/holy-week-and-passion/a-time-line-of-the-passion-week.html

Palm Sunday (March 29)

• Hosanna: Triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline.htm#step-heading

Monday (March 30)

Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple

http://goo.gl/t6Sy54

Tuesday (March 31)

Today our journey takes us back to the Temple in Jerusalem and then to the Mount of Olives. Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus… http://goo.gl/BzB2FC

-Jesus Criticizes the Religious Leaders

-Jesus prophecies about the destruction of Jerusalem and the end of the age

(later called the ‘Olivet Discourse’)

-Judas Agrees to Betray Jesus http://goo.gl/BzB2FC

Wednesday (April 01)

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover. http://goo.gl/r2rUPL

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline_4.htm

Thursday (April 02)

Jesus and the Disciples preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper)…then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus… Follow the Holy Week ‘Timeline’ on Facebook / wbfj…

http://goo.gl/yHSgvp

http://christianity.about.com/od/easter/ss/Holy-Week-Timeline_5.htm

“And (Jesus) took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.” Luke 22:19-20

Good Friday (April 03)

Trial, Crucifixion, Death, Burial of Jesus the Christ

http://goo.gl/WMSYL2

The final Words of Jesus on the Cross: Seven phrases and their meaning…

http://christianity.about.com/od/biblefactsandlists/qt/sevenlastwords.htm

Saturday (April 04)

The body of Jesus was placed in a borrowed tomb and prepared for burial…

http://goo.gl/8oDSwM

Sunday (April 05) “He has risen indeed…”

Resurrection Sunday – the most important event the Christian faith…

http://goo.gl/95L1xH