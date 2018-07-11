Hollywood producer in Thailand scouting movie rights

Update from Northern Thailand: All the boys rescued from that flooded cave have been quarantined for further testing and to limit the risk of infection

At least one Hollywood producer is already in Thailand scouting the movie rights to the story of the boys trapped in a flooded cave and the harrowing rescue mission that saved them.

Michael Scott, a co-founder of Pure Flix Entertainment is in northern Thailand talking to actors, writers and investors about partnering on a movie about the ordeal.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/race-begins-to-acquire-movie-and-book-rights-to-thai-cave-rescue-1531258134