Holiday Travel Tips for Flights

The travel booking site Expedia sharing several ‘travel tips’ for the upcoming holiday travel season. Three main takeaways:

*Booking two weeks to a month out will typically save you some money.

*Travel on the holiday (if you can) to get a better deal on your flight.

*Try your best NOT to travel on the Saturday before any holiday. Most expensive.

Before booking your trip:

Thanksgiving: The worst day to travel is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving Day.

Christmas: The busiest day to fly is December 21st.