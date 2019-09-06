Search
Holiday Travel Tips for Flights

Verne HillSep 06, 2019Comments Off on Holiday Travel Tips for Flights

The travel booking site Expedia sharing several ‘travel tips’ for the upcoming holiday travel season.  Three main takeaways:

*Booking two weeks to a month out will typically save you some money.

*Travel on the holiday (if you can) to get a better deal on your flight.

*Try your best NOT to travel on the Saturday before any holiday. Most expensive.

Before booking your trip:

Thanksgiving: The worst day to travel is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving Day.

Christmas: The busiest day to fly is December 21st.

Read more: https://clark.com/travel/expedia-book-holiday-flights/?utm_source=Clark+Newsletter

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
