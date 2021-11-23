Holiday News Nov 24-28, 2021

Remember this number: 1-800-BUTTERBALL

That’s the Butterball ‘Turkey Talk-Line’ that can help answer some of your turkey questions. There are also Spanish-speaking experts available for assistance.

Call (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456. https://www.butterball.com/online-turkey-talk-line

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday)

Black Friday (Nov 26)

Small Business Saturday (NOV 27)

Cyber Monday (Nov 29)

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season’. Use extra caution while driving around dusk and dawn.

Beginning with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1941, U.S. presidents have since declared the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week. The Museum of the Bible located in Washington, DC has released a unique ESV study Bible called the ‘Global Impact Bible’.

“The Bible calls us in many ways to look outside ourselves, to serve others, and to be grateful for life’s blessings, which is why we’re thrilled to offer free Bibles to visitors to our nation’s capital this week.” –Harry Hargrave, CEO of Museum of the Bible

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/museum-of-the-bible-kicks-off-national-bible-week-at-dcs-iconic-national-mall

According to a recent report from Google Trends, the top google search for ‘Thanksgiving casserole’ trending on Monday in the state of North Carolina –

‘pineapple casserole’. The one-of-a-kind casserole is a mix of something sweet and salty, often jam-packed with canned pineapple chunks in juice, sugar, cheddar cheese, melted butter and Ritz crackers, according to a recipe from Southern Living.

We have a pineapple casserole recipe from Southern Living posted on the News Blog…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/holidays/pineapple-casserole-trending-north-carolina-thanksgiving-dessert

Add a little Christmas cheer!

New research in the Journal of Environmental Psychology finds that people who put up their Christmas decorations early tend to be happier and friendlier. Psychologists say Christmas decorations are nostalgic and bring people back to simpler and happier times, at least mentally. They also help boost dopamine, the feel-good hormone.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/people-who-decorate-for-christmas-early-are-happier-study-says/’

Experts: Expect to pay up to 30% MORE for both live and artificial Christmas trees this year. www.foxbusiness.com/economy/expect-pay-more-christmas-trees-experts

Ever considered renting a ‘real’ Christmas tree?

Tree farms in England like Rental Claus have been renting re-plantable trees for several years. Renting a Christmas tree ‘lessens tree waste and also helps to provide a habitat for wildlife between the holidays’. People often rent the same tree year after year and lovingly give the tree a name.

*Example: Rental Claus rents real Christmas trees til they reach 7 feet tall.

Then the trees are ‘retired’ to a local forest to continue growing in the wild.

Learn more: https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a29695669/rent-christmas-tree-cotswold-fir/

Bell ringers needed: The local Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising campaign – now through December 24.

Details at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Poll: Most fear the ‘Holiday Gift Exchange’

Most people polled (79%) said they hate being roped into the exchange

because they never know what to get their designated exchange-ee.

*Nearly nine in 10 (87%) admitted they re-gift the items they’ve received from past Secret Santa exchanges.

*According to respondents, some of the worst-received Secret Santa gifts include bars of soap, knock-off chia pets and random vegetables.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2021/11/more-than-half-of-americans-will-do-anything-to-avoid-gift-wrapping-for-the-holidays/

Many of us (64%) don’t fully understand our local recycling policies.

More than half of Americans have a guilt trip when they don’t know what item should be recycled, according to new research.

Most of us (72%) feel recycling should be standardized.

*Survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll on behalf of all-natural pet food brand Nature’s Logic.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2021/11/64-of-americans-say-they-dont-fully-understand-their-local-recycling-policies/

Looking ahead to holiday shopping.

WalletHub offers these helpful tips…

Macy’s, JCPenney and Belk are some of the Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 56%.

Around 11% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current Amazon.com prices.

Consumer packaged goods (things we use up and need replenishing like food, beverages, cosmetics, and cleaning products) will offer the most value on Black Friday 2021 relative to their current prices. But, computers and mobile phones are expected to have the least rewarding deals.

Details at www.WalletHub.com

Best gifts? The most anticipated items include tech toys including new smartphones, laptops, TVs (43%) and ‘experience’ gifts (42%).

Are you a gift ‘wrapper’?

Over half of us (51%) dislike wrapping gifts. And would prefer having a professional wrap their gifts. Half will ‘go out of their way’ to buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

The hardest gifts to wrap?

Bikes (55%), gym equipment (46%), sport balls (45%), guitars (45%) + candles (22%).

More than half (59%) can tell ‘what something is and who it’s from’ based on how it’s been wrapped.

The average spent on gift-wrapping materials for the holidays is $56 dollars.

SURVEY: 2,000 Americans Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2021/11/more-than-half-of-americans-will-do-anything-to-avoid-gift-wrapping-for-the-holidays

STUDY: What are the most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to?

Researchers have analyzed such and have found that songs with beats per minute (or BPMs) over 120 are linked with increased ‘speed’ while driving.

In the top spot, ‘Frosty the Snowman’ coming in at 172 BPM…

The 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to

Gene Autry, ‘Frosty the Snowman’, 172 BPM

Mariah Carey, ‘All I want For Christmas’, 150 BPM

José Feliciano, ‘Feliz Navidad’, 149 BPM

Jackson 5, ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’, 147 BPM

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, ‘Happy Christmas (War Is Over)’, 146 BPM

Frank Sinatra, ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’, 143 BPM

Gene Autry, ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, 142 BPM

Judy Garland, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, 137 BPM

Jackson 5, ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’, 129 BPM

The 10 safest Christmas songs to drive to

Eartha Kitt, ‘Santa Baby’ 84 BPM

Julie Andrews, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, 87 BPM

Paul McCartney, ‘Wonderful Christmastime’, 95 BPM

Michael Buble, ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’, 95 BPM

WHAM!, ‘Last Christmas,’ 108 BPM

Dean Martin, ‘Winter Wonderland’, 111 BPM

Bing Crosby, ‘The Little Drummer Boy’, 113 BPM

Band Aid, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas,’ 115 BPM

https://extra.ie/2021/11/14/entertainment/music/most-dangerous-christmas-songs-drive-to?