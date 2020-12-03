Brian Gray, Executive Director of the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro, talks with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about staying open during a pandemic!
Holiday Movies are back at the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro, happening December 6th through December 23, 2020
The theatre is currently social distanced with seating along with contained concessions, all in accordance with state and local COVID-19 safety protocol.
Tickets are $8 and can be bought in advance at www.CarolinaTheatre.com
(until 2 hours before screen time) or at the door.
NOTE: ONLY 100 GUESTS ADMITTED TO ALLOW FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING IN OUR 1100-SEAT AUDITORIUM.
NOTE: The Carolina Theatre is open at limited capacities for specific events. All guests, employees, and volunteers at the Carolina Theatre are responsible for implementing and adhering to local and state COVID-19 safety protocol.
The Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro is located at 310 S. Greene Street
Box Office: 336-333-2605 / Admin Office: 336-333-2600 / www.CarolinaTheatre.com/
Holiday Movies on the BIG screen at the historic Carolina Theatre!
Dec 6, 3pm – Home Alone
Dec 7, 7pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Dec 8, 7pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Dec 9, 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec 10, 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec 11 , 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec 12, 3pm – A Christmas Story
Dec 13, 3pm – The Polar Express
Dec 14, 7pm – The Polar Express
Dec 15, 7pm – Love Actually
Dec 16, 7pm – Die Hard
Dec 17, 7pm – Elf
Dec 18, 7pm – Elf
Dec 20, 3pm – The Muppet Christmas Carol
Dec 21, 7pm – White Christmas
Dec 22, 7pm – White Christmas
Dec 23, 2pm & 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Friday News - December 4, 2020
- Make your one-time gift to WBFJ, now… - December 3, 2020
- S@5: Senior Compassion Foundation - December 3, 2020