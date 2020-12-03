Brian Gray, Executive Director of the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro, talks with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about staying open during a pandemic!

Holiday Movies are back at the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro, happening December 6th through December 23, 2020

The theatre is currently social distanced with seating along with contained concessions, all in accordance with state and local COVID-19 safety protocol.

Tickets are $8 and can be bought in advance at www.CarolinaTheatre.com

(until 2 hours before screen time) or at the door.

NOTE: ONLY 100 GUESTS ADMITTED TO ALLOW FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING IN OUR 1100-SEAT AUDITORIUM.

NOTE: The Carolina Theatre is open at limited capacities for specific events. All guests, employees, and volunteers at the Carolina Theatre are responsible for implementing and adhering to local and state COVID-19 safety protocol.

The Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro is located at 310 S. Greene Street

Box Office: 336-333-2605 / Admin Office: 336-333-2600 / www.CarolinaTheatre.com/

Holiday Movies on the BIG screen at the historic Carolina Theatre!

Dec 6, 3pm – Home Alone

Dec 7, 7pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec 8, 7pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Dec 9, 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec 10, 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec 11 , 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec 12, 3pm – A Christmas Story

Dec 13, 3pm – The Polar Express

Dec 14, 7pm – The Polar Express

Dec 15, 7pm – Love Actually

Dec 16, 7pm – Die Hard

Dec 17, 7pm – Elf

Dec 18, 7pm – Elf

Dec 20, 3pm – The Muppet Christmas Carol

Dec 21, 7pm – White Christmas

Dec 22, 7pm – White Christmas

Dec 23, 2pm & 7pm – It’s a Wonderful Life