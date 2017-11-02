Search
Home Blog Hobby Lobby: Your ONE STOP Shop for Operation Christmas Child

Hobby Lobby: Your ONE STOP Shop for Operation Christmas Child

Verne HillNov 02, 2017Comments Off on Hobby Lobby: Your ONE STOP Shop for Operation Christmas Child

You can purchase shoebox-size plastic containers ($2.99 per box) plus items to pack in your shoebox gifts at all Hobby Lobby stores now thru Nov 20th.

“We are delighted to partner with Operation Christmas Child to help show God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world,” said David Green, Founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby. “This initiative will touch countless lives with a Christmas gift and the greatest gift of all–the good news of Jesus Christ.”
National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

Shoebox OCC Changes for 2017: 

No toothpaste. NO candy. *These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

-Now, a $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and other ministry expenses.

