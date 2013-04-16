Hobby Lobby employees get pay raise, new location under construction in High Point…

Some good news for Hobby Lobby employees on Tax day: Hobby Lobby will raise the wages for its full-time hourly employees for the fifth year in a row. Full-time hourly employees now earn at least $14 an hour while part-time employees make at least $9.50 an hour. BTW: The new minimum wage for full-time hourly employees is almost double the national minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Hobby Lobby CEO and founder David Green said hourly workers contribute greatly to the company’s success…” (and they should be rewarded). http://newsok.com/hobby-lobby-hikes-minimum-wage-to-14-an-hour-for-full-time-hourly-employees/article/3786377
Under construction: Hobby Lobby is expanding in High Point. The arts and crafts retailer is building a new store on North Main Street near Lowe’s Home Improvement in High Point…and is expected to open this Fall. Hobby Lobby –
a Christian owned, privately held company based in Oklahoma City – has more than 500 stores in 41 states.
http://www.hpe.com/news/x145777919/Work-under-way-on-new-Hobby-Lobby
Check out Hobby Lobby’s career section: http://www.hobbylobby.com/careers/careers.cfm
Hobby lobby does pay well,but they are not fair in thier wages did you know that someone who has been a faithful employee for 10-15 years makes the same as someone who just walks in the door,or that thier customer service managers make the same as anyone else when thier duties are a lot more and they had to have a back ground checks where is the fairness for those employees.
People like you are neve satisfied. They pay DOUBLE the national average. If that isn’t enough then don’t work there. Let me know my wife would love to replace you
Hobby Lobby has raised again to $15 and hour.