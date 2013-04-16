Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Hobby Lobby employees get pay raise, new location under construction in High Point…

Hobby Lobby employees get pay raise, new location under construction in High Point…

Verne HillApr 16, 20133

Like

Some good news for Hobby Lobby employees on Tax day:  Hobby Lobby will raise the wages for its full-time hourly employees for the fifth year in a row.  Full-time hourly employees now earn at least $14 an hour while part-time employees make at least $9.50 an hour. BTW: The new minimum wage for full-time hourly employees is almost double the national minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Hobby Lobby CEO and founder David Green said hourly workers contribute greatly to the company’s success…” (and they should be rewarded).   http://newsok.com/hobby-lobby-hikes-minimum-wage-to-14-an-hour-for-full-time-hourly-employees/article/3786377

Under construction: Hobby Lobby is expanding in High Point.  The arts and crafts retailer is building a new store on North Main Street near Lowe’s Home Improvement in High Point…and is expected to open this Fall. Hobby Lobby –
a Christian owned, privately held company based in Oklahoma City –  has more than 500 stores in 41 states.
http://www.hpe.com/news/x145777919/Work-under-way-on-new-Hobby-Lobby

Check out Hobby Lobby’s career section: http://www.hobbylobby.com/careers/careers.cfm

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostUpdate: Only two bombs confirmed at Boston Marathon finish line...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Verne HillNov 22, 2017

Holiday leftovers: How long should I keep them?

Verne HillNov 22, 2017

Update: ‘Thank You Jesus’ planting their 100,000th yard sign

Verne HillNov 22, 2017

3 thoughts on “Hobby Lobby employees get pay raise, new location under construction in High Point…

  1. Cola

    Hobby lobby does pay well,but they are not fair in thier wages did you know that someone who has been a faithful employee for 10-15 years makes the same as someone who just walks in the door,or that thier customer service managers make the same as anyone else when thier duties are a lot more and they had to have a back ground checks where is the fairness for those employees.

    1. chris

      People like you are neve satisfied. They pay DOUBLE the national average. If that isn’t enough then don’t work there. Let me know my wife would love to replace you

Comments are closed.

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
25
Sat
1:00 pm Midway Christmas Parade
Midway Christmas Parade
Nov 25 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine in the Midway Christmas Parade!!
Nov
26
Sun
all-day “Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Handel’s Messiah” needs Singers!! @ First Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 26 all-day
Practices will be held… Tuesday (7-9pm) & Sunday (2:30-4:30pm) 336.722.2558 The 85th performance of Handel’s Messiah will be held Sunday, December 3 @ 3:00pm at Reynolds Auditorium (WS).
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes