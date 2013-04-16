Hobby Lobby employees get pay raise, new location under construction in High Point…

Some good news for Hobby Lobby employees on Tax day: Hobby Lobby will raise the wages for its full-time hourly employees for the fifth year in a row. Full-time hourly employees now earn at least $14 an hour while part-time employees make at least $9.50 an hour. BTW: The new minimum wage for full-time hourly employees is almost double the national minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Hobby Lobby CEO and founder David Green said hourly workers contribute greatly to the company’s success…” (and they should be rewarded). http://newsok.com/hobby-lobby-hikes-minimum-wage-to-14-an-hour-for-full-time-hourly-employees/article/3786377

Under construction: Hobby Lobby is expanding in High Point. The arts and crafts retailer is building a new store on North Main Street near Lowe’s Home Improvement in High Point…and is expected to open this Fall. Hobby Lobby –

a Christian owned, privately held company based in Oklahoma City – has more than 500 stores in 41 states.

http://www.hpe.com/news/x145777919/Work-under-way-on-new-Hobby-Lobby

Check out Hobby Lobby’s career section: http://www.hobbylobby.com/careers/careers.cfm