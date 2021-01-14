History-making Vote in the US House on Thursday

History-making vote in the US House yesterday with a second impeachment of President Trump. It’s unclear if the Republican-led Senate will take up the impeachment case before Joe Biden is sworn in as president next Wednesday.

President Trump released a video late Wednesday afternoon ‘condemning the violent acts that occurred in the Capitol one week ago’.https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/january/us-house-votes-to-impeach-trump-a-second-time-senate-vote-uncertain

The US Constitution gives a sitting president almost unlimited power to pardon people. Will the President pardon – himself – before leaving office? Legal experts weigh in.

Read more… https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/can-president-trump-pardon-himself-before-leaving-office-on-jan-20/