HISTORY OF THE CHRISTIAN FLAG

Verne HillJul 17, 2017Comments Off on HISTORY OF THE CHRISTIAN FLAG

Here is the story…
The Christian Flag was first conceived on September 26, 1897, at Brighton Chapel on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. The superintendent of Sunday schools, Charles C. Overton, was forced to give an impromptu lecture to the gathered students, because the scheduled speaker had failed to arrive for the event. Overton saw a US flag in the front of the chapel and drawing on the US flag for inspiration. He gave a speech asking the students what a flag representing Christianity would look like. Overton thought about his improvised speech for many years afterward. In 1907, he and Ralph Diffendorfer, secretary of the Methodist Young People’s Missionary Movement, designed and began promoting the flag.

The symbolism: The Christian flag has a white field, a red ‘Latin’ cross inside a blue square (canton). The red on the cross symbolizes the blood Jesus shed on Calvary, the blue represents the title given to Jesus of King of Kings and the white represents the purity of Jesus.
“I pledge allegiance to the Christian flag,

and to the Savior for whose kingdom it stands;

one Savior, crucified, risen, and coming again

with life and liberty to all who believe.”

– Pledge to the Christian flag by Lynn Harold Hough  / Methodist pastor

