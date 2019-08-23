Hillsong worship vocalist still healing after brain aneurysm

Update: Chelsea Taylor was rushed to the ER after falling ill during a worship service at Hillsong’s flagship “Hills” campus in Sydney, Australia last Sunday. “The doctors are really pleased with her progress, saying that her quick recovery is a credit to modern medicine, as she would never have survived this a few years ago.” Relatives by her side proclaim that “we have people (literally) all over the world praying for her.” BTW: Doctors believe that Chelsea may have broken her jaw after passing out and falling to the ground.

