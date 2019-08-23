Update: Chelsea Taylor was rushed to the ER after falling ill during a worship service at Hillsong’s flagship “Hills” campus in Sydney, Australia last Sunday. “The doctors are really pleased with her progress, saying that her quick recovery is a credit to modern medicine, as she would never have survived this a few years ago.” Relatives by her side proclaim that “we have people (literally) all over the world praying for her.” BTW: Doctors believe that Chelsea may have broken her jaw after passing out and falling to the ground.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/heaven-unleashed-a-miracle-hillsong-worship-leader-continues-to-recover-from-brain-aneurysm
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Reminder: School bus passing laws - August 23, 2019
- Hillsong worship vocalist still healing after brain aneurysm - August 23, 2019
- 101 back-to-school tips for kids and parents - August 23, 2019