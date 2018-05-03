Highland Games at Historic Bethabara Park (May 5)

Celebrating all things Scottish and Irish at Historic Bethabara Park is hosting their annual Highland Games
This Saturday (May 5) from 10am to 4pm. FREE Admission and parking. Shuttles will be available from parking areas to the main festival activities.
BTW: At around 10:30 a.m., more than ten Scottish bagpipe bands will lead a ‘Clan Parade’ to open the Games. Questions? Call 336-924-8191 www.historicbethabara.org
Note: Because of the large crowds expected, please leave your pets at home. The event is rain or shine.
*Bethbara, the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina, was founded in 1753
and is considered the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
