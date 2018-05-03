Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Highland Games at Historic Bethabara Park (May 5)

Highland Games at Historic Bethabara Park (May 5)

Verne HillMay 03, 2018Comments Off on Highland Games at Historic Bethabara Park (May 5)

Like

Celebrating all things Scottish and Irish at Historic Bethabara Park is hosting their annual Highland Games

This Saturday (May 5) from 10am to 4pm.   FREE Admission and parking. Shuttles will be available from parking areas to the main festival activities.

BTW: At around 10:30 a.m., more than ten Scottish bagpipe bands will lead a ‘Clan Parade’ to open the Games.   Questions? Call 336-924-8191 www.historicbethabara.org

Note: Because of the large crowds expected, please leave your pets at home. The event is rain or shine.

*Bethbara, the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina, was founded in 1753

       and is considered the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostUsed Book Sale by the Shepherd’s Center
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Strawberry Picking Farms around the Triad

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Sample Ballot info

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Used Book Sale by the Shepherd’s Center

Verne HillMay 03, 2018

Community Events

May
3
Thu
7:00 pm Prayer Service @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
Prayer Service @ Trinity United Methodist Church (King)
May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Several local pastors will speak (336) 983-5405 Hosted in part by Stokes Family YMCA
May
4
Fri
all-day “Women Of Joy” Conference @ Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Myrtle Beach)
“Women Of Joy” Conference @ Myrtle Beach Convention Center (Myrtle Beach)
May 4 all-day
Theme: “Rescued” Guest Speakers: Lisa Harper, Margaret Feinberg & Chrystal Evans Hurst & Sylvia Harvey Musical Guests: Jeremy Camp & Charles Billingsley http://www.womenofjoy.org 800.374.1550  
6:00 pm 2018 Relay For Life @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
2018 Relay For Life @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
May 4 @ 6:00 pm – 11:59 pm
The event will include: Survivor & Caregiver Lap, Luminaria Ceremony, plus, Live Music, Activities for the Kids, Arts, Crafts, Concessions & more! Proceeds: American Cancer Society http://www.relayforlife.org/winstonsalemnc Volunteers are needed… 336.782.0727    
6:30 pm Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
Taylor Vaden @ Town & Country Grille (King)
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Taylor Vaden is a local contemporary Christian artist. He will be playing an acoustic music set! 336.983.3641  
6:30 pm Walk For Life 2018 @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
Walk For Life 2018 @ Elkin City Park (Elkin)
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Proceeds: Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) To register: http://www.lifelinehelps.org 336.526.4033    
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes