The event is now scheduled for Oct. 13 through Oct 21, 2020.
The High Point Fall Home Furnishings Market is being extended to 9 days. The High Point Market Authority expects showrooms and buildings to remain under reduced capacity requirements due to the threat of COVID-19. So…here’s the deal-
*Buyers and industry members will be asked to choose one of three 3-day periods during the 9-day market as their primary attendance dates.
Registration will open in mid-July.
The market has provided a breakdown of regions and dates on their website.
https://www.highpointmarket.org/covid-19-updates
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NC moves to modest ‘Safer At Home’ Phase 2 this Friday, May 22, 2020 - May 21, 2020
- FREE Mental Health Sessions for Frontline Workers - May 21, 2020
- High Point Fall Market extends to 9 days in October - May 21, 2020