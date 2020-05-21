High Point Fall Market extends to 9 days in October

The event is now scheduled for Oct. 13 through Oct 21, 2020.

The High Point Fall Home Furnishings Market is being extended to 9 days. The High Point Market Authority expects showrooms and buildings to remain under reduced capacity requirements due to the threat of COVID-19. So…here’s the deal-

*Buyers and industry members will be asked to choose one of three 3-day periods during the 9-day market as their primary attendance dates.

Registration will open in mid-July.

The market has provided a breakdown of regions and dates on their website.

https://www.highpointmarket.org/covid-19-updates