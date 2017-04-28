Hershey: “Flavors of America”

Travel and Chocolate! A perfect combination.

The chocolate company just launched a limited edition line of sweet treats – crafted to transport you to specific U.S. summer destinations upon first taste. Here are the sweet options now in stores…

Taste of New York: Hershey’s Cherry Cheesecake Flavored Bar

Blending the flavor of cherry cheesecake with pink cookie crust pieces in a white crème bar.

Taste of Hawaii: Hershey’s Kisses Coconut Almond Flavored Candies

These crunchy Kisses are the perfect mix of tropical coconut and nutty almond.

Taste of California: Kit Kat Strawberry Flavored Candy

Mini strawberry crème Kit Kats that are PINK!

Taste of Georgia: Reese’s Honey Roasted Flavored Peanut Butter Cups

Taste of Florida (x2): Twizzlers Key Lime Pie Flavored Twists AND Orange Cream Pop Flavored Twists

Most unique offering…

Taste of Texas: PayDay BBQ Flavored Candy Bar

It’s a classic PayDay with a BBQ kick…BBQ-seasoned peanuts inside a soft caramel center.

NOTE: All of these limited-edition flavors are currently on the shelves of your local supermarket. https://goo.gl/XYTSMq

Question: What would be your ‘flavor’ for North Carolina?