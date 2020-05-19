Heritage Puzzle in Pfafftown staying busy during the Pandemic

One local company is thriving – even in the middle of a pandemic.
Heritage Puzzle, a Pfafftown based jigsaw puzzle company, is shipping out puzzles at a rate the owners the Everhart family in Pfafftown have never seen. “We ship out sometimes in a day what we used to ship out in a month,” said Matt Everhart.
Customer favorites: coastal themed puzzles. BTW: Heritage Puzzle’s first puzzle was an image of the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.
Founded in 1998, Heritage Puzzle offers 250 puzzles to consumers.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/pfafftown-puzzle-company-sees-business-boom-with-people-stuck-at-home/
https://www.facebook.com/HeritagePuzzle/
Verne Hill
