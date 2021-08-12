Search
Helpful organizational tips for college students

Verne HillAug 12, 2021Comments Off on Helpful organizational tips for college students

Starting your college journey can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right tools and routines, you’ll stay on top of all your deadlines.

 Calendars, planners and to-do lists

-Academic planners are a solid investment. Some planners even come with additional features like stickers and color-coded tabs.

-For the more tech-minded, use a smartphone calendar app, and set reminder alarms days or hours in advance of an event.

-Desk or wall calendars are ideal for big-picture planning.

Add important dates and deadlines as soon as you hear about them.

Utilize a color-coding system for different categories and importance levels.

-Embrace the sticky-note

-To-do lists are great. But avoid additional stress by keeping your lists realistic and allocating enough time for breaks.

 

Keep things tidy

Living and working spaces have the ability to affect our mental health and productivity levels.

Take a few minutes and return items to their proper place each day after every use.

If possible, leave the more time-consuming chores for school-free days.

 

Keep your notes organized

Organize your notes meticulously, so you’re not scrambling the night before finals.

 

Establish a maintenance routine

To keep your routine running smoothly, set aside a day and a time to go through your pending tasks, update your calendar, check your goals and create a plan of action for the upcoming week.

 

Avoid burnout

First and foremost, you’re not a robot. Things aren’t always going to go according to plan, and that’s OK.

Instead of wasting time panicking, focus on finding an alternative solution.

Avoid over-scheduling and leave some wiggle room between tasks.

Make sure to pay attention to your internal clock and energy levels.

*Don’t schedule a workout early in the morning if you struggle to wake up, and don’t plan a serious study session at night if you know you’re going to just fall asleep.

 

Don’t forget about your health and self-care

Getting adequate sleep and eating healthy on a student budget can be very difficult in college.

However, they’re both very important factors in keeping your mind and body fueled so you can tackle whatever comes your way.

Don’t totally survive on pizza alone. Be conscious to add some fruits and vegetables into the meal mix.

Self-care is extremely important. Incorporating activities like yoga, meditation or breathing exercises into your routine will help keep your stress levels down.

 

Bonus: Don’t be afraid to adjust your routine

If you notice your energy levels fluctuating, it might be a sign that your routine isn’t working.

Good routines are supposed to make your life easier, not more stressful.

People change, especially in college. A routine that worked well during your freshman year might need some tweaking by the time sophomore year rolls around.

You’re the one who sets the rules, so experiment with new organizational methods when you feel they may help.

Above everything, don’t try to force a routine that is no longer working.

https://journalnow.com/lifestyles/7-organizational-tips-for-college-students/collection

Verne Hill

