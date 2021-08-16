Helpful Links: Covid vaccines

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best for You? https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/
COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html
LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ https://www.vaccines.gov/
Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s -wait 6 feet apart. wear that face mask, and wash your hands!
