Help Wanted: Ketchie Creek (Clemmons location)

Ketchie Creek Bakery & Café (Clemmons location) is looking for an upbeat and outgoing person for a full time position! This position will include prepping and stocking deli items for sandwiches, salads, and caterings. Ensuring a fresh made from scratch product. It will require up to 40 hours per week Monday-Friday. Kitchen experience is a must! info@ketchiecreekbakery.com
