Help wanted: Companies Hiring in the Triad

Several opportunities for ‘job seekers’ across the Triad

SEPT 23: Hiring Fair at Hanes Mall

Over 20 area businesses will be on-hand needing to hire between 10-2pm. Lower level / Belk Court. Bring resumes and be ‘interview-ready’!

SEPT 23: FedEx is ‘hiring’.

*Interested applicants can apply at the FedEx Ground location in Greensboro TODAY (Sept 23) from 11 a.m. – 5pm or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday. Positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

Guilford County: Over 20 positions remain open for school nurses. https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-working-to-hire-more-school-nurses-increase-vaccination-rates-enforce-mask-mandate/

Amazon is hiring more than 400 workers in the Triad area. Positions in the Triad start at $15.50 per hour.

Bus drivers needed

A ‘driver shortage’ is forcing the Winston-Salem Transit Authority to temporarily suspend night service on 13 bus routes as of Monday (Sept 20). WSTA is offering a $1,000 bonus to new hires who maintain employment for at least six months after their hire. Trans-AID buses will run after 7 p.m. only for medical needs, employment and education. WSTA is hiring drivers who can make from $15.52 to $20.67 per hour by driving a regular route, or $13.68 to $18.24 per hour for Trans-AID drivers.

