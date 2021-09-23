Search
Help wanted: Companies Hiring in the Triad

Verne Hill

Several opportunities for ‘job seekers’ across the Triad

 

SEPT 23: Hiring Fair at Hanes Mall

Over 20 area businesses will be on-hand needing to hire between 10-2pm. Lower level / Belk Court. Bring resumes and be ‘interview-ready’!

 

SEPT 23: FedEx is ‘hiring’.

*Interested applicants can apply at the FedEx Ground location in Greensboro TODAY (Sept 23) from 11 a.m. – 5pm or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday. Positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

 

Guilford County: Over 20 positions remain open for school nurses. https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-working-to-hire-more-school-nurses-increase-vaccination-rates-enforce-mask-mandate/

 

Amazon is hiring more than 400 workers in the Triad area. Positions in the Triad start at $15.50 per hour.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/companies/ready-to-hire/amazon-jobs-available-in-greensboro-nc-area/83

 

Bus drivers needed

A ‘driver shortage’ is forcing the Winston-Salem Transit Authority to temporarily suspend night service on 13 bus routes as of Monday (Sept 20). WSTA is offering a $1,000 bonus to new hires who maintain employment for at least six months after their hire. Trans-AID buses will run after 7 p.m. only for medical needs, employment and education. WSTA is hiring drivers who can make from $15.52 to $20.67 per hour by driving a regular route, or $13.68 to $18.24 per hour for Trans-AID drivers.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/driver-shortage-causing-cuts-in-winston-salem-night-bus-service/article

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
