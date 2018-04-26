Help save Alfie…

A prayer vigil was held this morning (April 26) outside the British embassy in Washington, D.C in support of Alfie Evans the British toddler – who suffers from an undiagnosed brain disorder – that was taken off life support on Monday and forced to go hours without food, water and oxygen.

UPDATE: Alfie was taken off life support Monday afternoon by the Hospital with permission of the UK High Court and has been forced at different points to go hours without food, water and oxygen. The hospital did finally begin to feed Alfie at 1am after nearly 23 hours without food.

In additional updates from family members online, over the last 24 hours Alfie has repeatedly turned blue from lack of oxygen, forcing them to provide mouth-to-mouth to keep him alive.

*On Tuesday, a court in the United Kingdom ruled once again that it will not allow Alfie Evans to leave the country for vital medical treatment, even though the Italian government has granted the toddler citizenship and a hospital there has agreed to treat him.

*Regent University family law professor Lynne Marie Kohm points to the United Nations as the ‘problem’ with Alfie NOT being able to leave England…

‘This is about the lethal combination of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and state universal health care,” Kohm told CBN News.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is a United Nations human rights treaty that gives states legal authority to make decisions about a child’s welfare. “That means that the child’s rights are protected by the state, not by his parents.”

Britain (along with 192 nations – NOT the US) signed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/april/heres-the-legal-reason-why-the-uk-can-force-alfie-evans-to-die

Keep up with little Alfie online: https://www.facebook.com/groups/alfiesarmy/about/

