Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Help save Alfie…

Help save Alfie…

Verne HillApr 26, 2018Comments Off on Help save Alfie…

Like

A prayer vigil was held this morning (April 26) outside the British embassy in Washington, D.C in support of Alfie Evans  the British toddler – who suffers from an undiagnosed brain disorder – that was taken off life support on Monday and forced to go hours without food, water and oxygen.

UPDATE:  Alfie was taken off life support Monday afternoon by the Hospital with permission of the UK High Court and has been forced at different points to go hours without food, water and oxygen.  The hospital did finally begin to feed Alfie at 1am after nearly 23 hours without food. 

In additional updates from family members online, over the last 24 hours Alfie has repeatedly turned blue from lack of oxygen, forcing them to provide mouth-to-mouth to keep him alive.

*On Tuesday, a court in the United Kingdom ruled once again that it will not allow Alfie Evans to leave the country for vital medical treatment, even though the Italian government has granted the toddler citizenship and a hospital there has agreed to treat him.

*Regent University family law professor Lynne Marie Kohm points to the United Nations as the ‘problem’ with Alfie NOT being able to leave England…

‘This is about the lethal combination of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and state universal health care,” Kohm told CBN News.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is a United Nations human rights treaty that gives states legal authority to make decisions about a child’s welfare. “That means that the child’s rights are protected by the state, not by his parents.”

Britain (along with 192 nations – NOT the US) signed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1991.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/april/heres-the-legal-reason-why-the-uk-can-force-alfie-evans-to-die

Keep up with little Alfie online:  https://www.facebook.com/groups/alfiesarmy/about/

 

UPDATE:  Alfie was taken off life support Monday afternoon by the Hospital with permission of the UK High Court and has been forced at different points to go hours without food, water and oxygen.

The hospital did finally begin to feed Alfie at 1am after nearly 23 hours without food.

In additional updates from family members online, over the last 24 hours Alfie has repeatedly turned blue from lack of oxygen, forcing them to provide mouth-to-mouth to keep him alive.

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWBFJ's Dennis Breeden...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

WBFJ’s Dennis Breeden…

Wally DeckerApr 26, 2018

Thursday News, April 26, 2018

Verne HillApr 26, 2018

“Schoolhouse Rock” creator passes at 94

Verne HillApr 25, 2018

Community Events

Apr
27
Fri
9:00 am “Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
“Fresh Wind” Healing Conference @ Grace Community Church (Greensboro)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Stacy & Casey Long & Jay & Jennifer Peikert This is a healing conference for women in recovery presented by Hannah’s Haven. It’s Free & Lunch is provided  /  336.656.1066 The conference continues[...]
9:00 am Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run West (Advance)
Golf Tournament @ Bermuda Run West (Advance)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 2:30 pm
Registration: $125 (individual)  /  $400 (team of 4) 336.723.1848  x114 http://www.wsrescue.org/ Proceeds: Winston-Salem Rescue Mission The WS Rescue Mission is now in its 51st year of providing life-changing services for homeless men and those in[...]
7:00 pm “Itty Bitty Kiddie 5k & Glow Run” @ DavidsonCounty Community College (Thomasville)
“Itty Bitty Kiddie 5k & Glow Run” @ DavidsonCounty Community College (Thomasville)
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Registration: $15.00 (Fun Run)  /  $25.00 (5k) 336.249.6688 Proceeds: Reach Out & Read Program and other Smart Start programs
7:00 pm Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved ones (PAL) provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meeting every Friday night @ 7:00 It’s Free  /  Must be 18 to attend 336.745.7558 [...]
Apr
28
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Country Breakfast @ Old Union United Methodist Church (Sophia)
Apr 28 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.498.7102
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes