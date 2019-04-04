Heinz has unveiled a new combo, “Kranch” Sauce?

After launching Mayochup – a mayonnaise and ketchup combo – in 2018 and Mayomust and Mayocue (a mixture of mayonnaise and mustard and mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, respectively) earlier this year,

Heinz has Kranch – a combination of Ketchup and Ranch. https://www.usmagazine.com/food/news/heinzs-new-kranch-sauce-combines-ketchup-and-ranch/