“Heartbreaking” images of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

The cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is home to scores of priceless artifacts, artwork and relics collected over the centuries, each with their own story. As a devastating fire tore through the revered Gothic cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire, many feared these treasures might be lost forever.

UPDATE: The Paris Fire Brigade tweeted that the cathedral’s stone construction has been “saved,” as have the “main works of art” including…

The Rose windows, a trio of immense round stained-glass windows over the cathedral’s three main portals that date back to the 13th century, are safe.

The original Great Organ, one of the world’s most famous musical instruments, dates back to medieval times was not damaged in the fire.

Arson was ruled out as well as possible terror-related motives, officials said, later adding that the blaze could be linked to renovation work.

“Heartbreaking” Rick Steves, PBS travel expert, reflecting on seeing images of the fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.

“Imagine the faith of the people who built this great stone wonder. They broke ground in 1163 with the hope that someday their great-great-great-great-great-great grandchildren might attend the dedication Mass, which finally took place two centuries later.

Master masons supervised the construction, but the people did much of the grunt work themselves for free — hauling the huge stones from distant quarries, digging a 30-foot-deep trench to lay the foundation, and treading like rats on a wheel designed to lift the stones up, one by one…” www.ricksteves.com

