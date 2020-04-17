Search
Healthy, mood-boosting comfort foods

Verne Hill
Apr 17, 2020

Helping you to avoid the #quarantine15 and other related health issues.  Consuming that extra scoop of ice cream or another handful of chips or cookies seems this a good plan until we are hit with fatigue and irritability from sugar highs and lows.

How about healthy alternatives!  Consuming healthy mood-boosting foods can deliver important brain nutrients while positively impacting your well-being.

 Healthy, mood-boosting comfort foods…

FISH: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish is essential

People who consume ample amounts of the omega-3 fat DHA are less prone to depression, aggressiveness and hostility. Recommendation: At least two servings of fatty fish per week, such as salmon, herring, mackerel or sardines (?)

 

Green veggies including spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts

These green veggies are a great source of folate (a B vitamin) that’s essential for the body’s production of serotonin. Poor intake of folate is also linked an increase of depression, fatigue and poor memory.

Recommendation: Consuming at least 400 micrograms of folate per day, an amount found in 1 ½ cups of sautéed spinach. Beans, peas, lentils, avocado and strawberries are other good sources of folate.

 

Probiotics: yogurt, sauerkraut and kimchi

Probiotics can help alleviate depressive symptoms and achieve better mental health.

One of the easiest ways to enjoy a daily dose of probotics is to consume a cup of low-fat yogurt with fresh fruit or a smoothie with yogurt as a snack. YUM!

 

Whole grains: oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread

Whole grains are rich in B vitamins, important for energy and optimal brain health., Whole grains also help to keep blood sugar from spiking and crashing, which can help you avoid mood swings (thanks to the fiber content).

 

Vitamin D

Vitamin D-rich foods include fatty fish, eggs, milk or vitamin D supplements.

Easy dose of vitamin D? The sun’s ultraviolet light!

 

Coffee and tea in moderation…

Coffee and tea are sources of caffeine, which can give us a lift. But be careful.

 

Dark chocolate (in moderation)

This sweet treat can definitely give us a mood boost. Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, a compound that may affect mood. It may also boost serotonin levels.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/16/health/foods-boost-mood-diet-drayer-wellness/index.html

