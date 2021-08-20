Your ‘healthy’ diet could be making you tired

You’re eating better, eliminating the junk, but, you can’t seem to stay awake and alert during the day. On the surface this lifestyle may seem healthy, but it may include some behaviors that are actually zapping you of energy.

Here are a few ways a so-called “healthy” diet can make you sluggish…

Cutting too many calories

Eating too infrequently

Cutting too many carbs

Not eating a balanced vegetarian diet

Eating too many carbs

Exercising too much

Read more here: https://www.wxii12.com/article/your-healthy-lifestyle-could-be-making-you-tired-heres-why/37309711

Example: Cutting too many calories

Food provides the energy you need to stay focused and productive throughout the day. And though sometimes people think if they want to lose weight, they should eat as little as possible. When someone becomes too restrictive with their intake, metabolism can slow down, and you may feel drained of energy. You also end up too hungry, and likely overeating as a result.