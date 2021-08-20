Your ‘healthy’ diet could be making you tired

You’re eating better, eliminating the junk, but, you can’t seem to stay awake and alert during the day. On the surface this lifestyle may seem healthy, but it may include some behaviors that are actually zapping you of energy.
Here are a few ways a so-called “healthy” diet can make you sluggish…
Cutting too many calories
Eating too infrequently
Cutting too many carbs
Not eating a balanced vegetarian diet
Eating too many carbs
Exercising too much
Read more here: https://www.wxii12.com/article/your-healthy-lifestyle-could-be-making-you-tired-heres-why/37309711
Example: Cutting too many calories
Food provides the energy you need to stay focused and productive throughout the day. And though sometimes people think if they want to lose weight, they should eat as little as possible. When someone becomes too restrictive with their intake, metabolism can slow down, and you may feel drained of energy. You also end up too hungry, and likely overeating as a result.
