Healthy Back-to-School tips (Novant)

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 19, 2018)

‘Healthy’ transition as we prepare our kids / grandkids for Back-to-School with Dr. Lia Erickson.

Dr Lia is with Novant Health / Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston-Salem, assisting families in an underserved area of our city.

When you’re going through the annual rites of August with and for your children – buying school clothes, finishing the summer reading list and practicing waking up when it’s still dark outside – don’t neglect back-to-school health care needs. Details…

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/healthy-headlines/articleid/698/30-awesome-links-for-kicking-off-a-healthy-new-school-year—.aspx

PLUS…

Talking ‘Food Contests’ at the Dixie Classic Fair 2018 with Steve Rogers. www.dcfair.com

WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest: New sponsors and a new Youth Division this Fall. Entry deadline for our WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest is Sept 01, 2018

Dixie Classic Fair runs Sept 28 – October 07, 2018

Less than 45 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair !