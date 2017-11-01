Healthcare: Open Enrollment starts today Nov 1st

You will have 6 weeks (around 45 days) to make changes through Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) and be insured by January 1st.

Good News: For 2018, 80% of people can find a plan for under $75 each month, thanks to financial assistance. www.Healthcare.gov

What’s different this coming year…

Shorter sign-up period.There will only be about 45 days — half the time consumers had last year — to sign up for insurance if you want to be insured Jan. 1. The Obama administration originally planned to cut the enrollment period by this much, but that was at a time when enrollment estimates were higher.

Fewer “navigators” funded.

More than 50% of consumers use some kind of assistance to buy plans, says Joshua Peck, who co-founded Get Covered America to increase ACA awareness this year. Peck, who was chief marketing officer for Healthcare.gov in the Obama administration, says navigators’ “performance varies across the county.

Cost sharing subsidies unfunded.

A federal judge recently upheld President Trump’s plan to stop funding the subsidies that cover out-of-pocket costs for millions of people with ACA plans. But even without the administration funding the subsidies to insurers, the federal government will still wind up covering the higher premiums for millions of lower-income people that will result.

Insurance companies in most states announced premiums that were an average of about 15% higher due to the uncertainty over whether the subsidies would be paid. In many states, the increases were only applied to silver-level plans, which people receiving subsidies have to buy. USA TODAY: https://goo.gl/VBKnW5