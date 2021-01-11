Health: Ways to help reduce ‘Belly Fat’

Trimming down: The best ways to reduce ‘the middle’.

When we change our diets and commit to a fitness routine, we start to see a difference in our bodies’ tone. That’s because weight loss looks different for everyone. While some instantly see a less puffy face, others see it in their backends first. However, one of the most stubborn and tricky areas to lose fat is our stomachs. Though each person is unique, most of us will struggle to lose belly fat as we blow out more birthday candles every year. Rather than logging more hours on the treadmill or only eating salads for every meal, we’ve determined a few lifestyle hacks can help you win the battle against a muffin top once and for all. Here are some helpful tips…

Practice intermittent fasting.

No eating right before bedtime! So, if you finish dinner by 8 p.m. and have breakfast at 8 a.m., you complete a 12-hour fast.

Cut out refined carbs and added sugar.

Reminder: ‘Carbs are not the enemy. But, not all carbohydrates are equal’.

Refined carbs (bad) include fast foods, white rice, white flour, pastries, pasta, pizzas, desserts, and cereals.

Good Carbs: Quinoa, buckwheat, sweet potatoes, beets, blueberries, and whole-grain or gluten-free oats.

Limit alcohol.

Keep exercise consistent.

Modest exercise like going for a long walk will help to burn calories and keep a more lean body mass

“No matter how much of a sweat you work up, you can’t erase a bad diet”

Reduce stress and prioritize sleep.

When we’re asleep, our bodies do all of the hard repair work from the day.

Many good hormones are secreted during sleep that promote healing.

Mimic the Mediterranean diet.

Consume more healthy fats like avocados, nuts, olive oils, along with vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. According to one study, those who follow this eating regimen long-term showed a notable decrease in waistlines.

