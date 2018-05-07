Health: Walking is the most underrated form of exercise?

Science shows that placing one foot in front of the other leads to some seriously impressive mental and physical benefits.

*Walking improves fitness, cardiac health, alleviates depression and fatigue, improves mood, creates less stress on joints and reduces pain, can prevent weight gain, reduce risk for cancer and chronic disease, improve endurance, circulation, and posture, and the list goes on…

* Walking is a lower impact exercise and can be done for longer periods of time.

*Walking has been shown to improve memory and prevent the deterioration of brain tissue as we age.

*Psychologists studying how exercise relieves anxiety and depression suggest that a 10-minute walk may be just as good as a 45-minute workout when it comes to relieving the symptoms of anxiety and boosting mood.

*A daily walk can reduce the risk of stroke in both men and women, reduce the days spent in a hospital each year and can even lower your risk of death by up to 39 percent (when compared with no leisure-time physical activity).

